Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

KRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $155.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.25.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.24). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 46,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3,121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 599,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.