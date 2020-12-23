Northcoast Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) – Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CASY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $177.64 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $196.57. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.