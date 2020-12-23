WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGZD) Shares Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGZD)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.19 and last traded at $47.07. Approximately 14,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 14,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.