Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

FCCY opened at $17.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $177.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.13 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, Director Charles S. Crow III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,020 shares in the company, valued at $667,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 43.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 163.3% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.