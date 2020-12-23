Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APPS. ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.07.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $59.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 327,198 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

