Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.13.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.01.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

