PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Roth Capital cut shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.53. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.41.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.26 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. On average, analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,230,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,201,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,645,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,815,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 145.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,416,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

