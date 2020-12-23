Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen (NYSE:XGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Get Exagen alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Exagen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Exagen in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE XGN opened at $12.08 on Friday. Exagen has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13.

In other Exagen news, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 6,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $108,302.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $101,586.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,485.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,718 shares of company stock worth $2,077,868.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.