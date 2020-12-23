Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.75.

TSHA opened at $24.29 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $132,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $672,000.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

