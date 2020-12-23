MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Company?s principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MAG Silver from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.38.

MAG stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $20.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 15.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter worth $181,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter worth $430,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares during the period.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

