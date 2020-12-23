Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Raised to $1,800.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Constellation Software from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Constellation Software from $1,750.00 to $1,865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Constellation Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,788.33.

CNSWF opened at $1,374.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,222.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,161.82. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $746.28 and a 1-year high of $1,387.13.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 9.91%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

