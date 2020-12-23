Stolt-Nielsen’s (SOIEF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS:SOIEF opened at $12.43 on Friday. Stolt-Nielsen has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk-liquid products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Tankers, Tank Containers, Terminals, and Stolt Sea Farm. It transports, stores, and distributes bulk-liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids.

