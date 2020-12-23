Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 400 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 400 target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROG. Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 367.43.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.