Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.98 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $49.09 on Monday. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $38,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $873,106.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $66,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,601 shares of company stock worth $3,381,722. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

