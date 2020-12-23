Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research report issued on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.32.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $21.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

