Head to Head Contrast: Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) vs. Syringa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SGBP)

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) and Syringa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SGBP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Santander and Syringa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander 1 2 5 0 2.50 Syringa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander and Syringa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander -15.84% 7.31% 0.50% Syringa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Banco Santander has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syringa Bancorp has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander and Syringa Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander $55.14 billion 0.97 $7.30 billion $0.52 5.85 Syringa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than Syringa Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banco Santander beats Syringa Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides cash management, transactional, payrolls, and wealth management services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking, treasury, and investment banking activities; leasing, securitization, management of funds and portfolios, e-commerce, technology services, air transport, renting, insurance brokerage, aircraft rental, payments and collection, reinsurance, securities investment, sports, electricity production, IT, Internet, and financial advisory and other activities; and purchase and sale of vehicles. Further, the company offers asset management, private, mobile, and online banking services, as well as develops, invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties. It operates through a network of 11,952 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Syringa Bancorp Company Profile

Syringa Bancorp operates as the holding company for Syringa Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Idaho. It accepts various deposit products, which include checking accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and saving deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises line of credit, home equity lines and loans, bridge loan, automobile loan, boat/RV loans, overdraft protection, operating lines of credit, term loans, term equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and business visa credit cards, as well as business loans, including SBA 504, 7a-state of Idaho prime rate program. Syringa Bank also provides online banking services and credit cards. The company is based in Boise, Idaho.

