Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to announce $28.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.25 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $34.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $128.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.06 million to $131.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $550.52 million, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.16%.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

