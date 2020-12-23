Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.77.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,492.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,953 shares of company stock valued at $994,576. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 10.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 33.9% during the third quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 225,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9,036.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average is $84.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

