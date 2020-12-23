Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Mizuho began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

