Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF)

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Aroundtown from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.