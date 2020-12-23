Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

CFW has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark cut shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$0.71.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) stock opened at C$0.15 on Monday. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$127.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

