Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$80.00

Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) (TSE:ENGH) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday.

ENGH stock opened at C$64.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.76. Enghouse Systems Limited has a twelve month low of C$35.87 and a twelve month high of C$80.91. The firm has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

