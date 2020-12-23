Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) – Raymond James dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of CFF stock opened at C$1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.13. Conifex Timber Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$1.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$37.59 million during the quarter.

About Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

