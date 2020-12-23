OraSure Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,719 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 917% compared to the average volume of 169 put options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after buying an additional 490,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after buying an additional 721,270 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,087,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after buying an additional 63,005 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,468,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSUR opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $19.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.30 million, a P/E ratio of -392.20 and a beta of 0.43.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

