iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,072 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 200% compared to the average daily volume of 1,024 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUR opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUR. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 14,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 560.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.