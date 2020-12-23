B. Riley Increases Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $60.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. 140166 started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $46.84 on Monday. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $794.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Century Communities by 27.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 78,759 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Century Communities by 21.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Century Communities by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

