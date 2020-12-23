Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ally Financial's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and met in one of the trailing four quarters. The company's efforts to diversify revenues along with decent growth in consumer loans are expected to continue to lend support to financials. Moreover, it remains well-positioned to expand through strategic acquisitions, despite the termination of the CardWorks deal owing to the coronavirus-related uncertainties. The company's robust capital position suggests that it will continue to enhance shareholder value through efficient capital deployments. However, elevated expenses (mainly due to inorganic growth efforts) will likely hurt the bottom line to an extent. Moreover, deteriorating credit quality make us apprehensive about the company's growth prospects.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

NYSE ALLY opened at $34.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2,775.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 13,709,733 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,804,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ally Financial by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,433,000 after buying an additional 3,609,037 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $45,026,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ally Financial by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

