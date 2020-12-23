Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBS. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $825.90 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 429,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

