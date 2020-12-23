Urban Exposure Plc (UEX.L) (LON:UEX) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Urban Exposure Plc (UEX.L) (LON:UEX) shares were up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74.45 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 74.45 ($0.97). Approximately 15,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,147,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.94).

The company has a market capitalization of £118.24 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 28.30 and a quick ratio of 28.30.

About Urban Exposure Plc (UEX.L) (LON:UEX)

Urban Exposure Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting and management of loans to residential developers in the United Kingdom. It also provides asset management and support services. The company was formerly known as Urban Exposure 1 Plc and changed its name to Urban Exposure Plc in April 2018.

