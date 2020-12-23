Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) were down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.72. Approximately 1,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

