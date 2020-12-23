Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.67. 32,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 56,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays began coverage on Legrand in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Legrand has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

