Medipharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MLCPF) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Medipharm Labs Corp (OTCMKTS:MLCPF) shares dropped 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 956,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 428% from the average daily volume of 181,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

About Medipharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MLCPF)

MediPharm Labs Corp. primarily focuses on producing pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates in Canada. It also focuses on providing cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; supplying cannabis oil to companies for sale under its brand; and supplying raw materials and processing for the creation of ready-to-sell cannabis products.

