Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.89 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EGBN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $39.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.64 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,638,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,234,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 252,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

