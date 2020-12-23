William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.24) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($7.39). William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.21) EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.37 million.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $19.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 53,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,257,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

