Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GRAY. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Graybug Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $33.16 on Monday. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.71.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.96). Research analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graybug Vision news, Director Christy L. Shaffer purchased 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,535,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

