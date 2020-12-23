HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Downgraded by William Blair

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CJS Securities lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. TheStreet raised HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $36.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HMS has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HMS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 384,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

