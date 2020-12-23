IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT Raised to $250.30

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $192.90 to $250.30 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IPGP. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.95.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $218.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.05 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $220.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total transaction of $5,097,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,937,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $9,279,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,478,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,313. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,357,000 after buying an additional 459,516 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,287,000 after buying an additional 229,131 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 838.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after buying an additional 109,613 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,190,000 after buying an additional 68,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after buying an additional 68,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

