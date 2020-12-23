FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) Trading 0.2% Higher

FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.77 and last traded at $30.75. 10,468 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,045 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF were worth $26,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.