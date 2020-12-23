Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOR opened at $27.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29. MorphoSys has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 131.48 and a beta of 1.03.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). MorphoSys had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MorphoSys will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

