FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Preferred Bank Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research note issued on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.51. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PFBC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

PFBC opened at $47.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $713.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.46. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 209,527 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth about $2,670,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 99.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 88.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

