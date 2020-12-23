FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Issued By BWS Financial

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – BWS Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Iridium Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 16th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $1,641,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $2,273,141.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,268.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,762,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,531 shares in the company, valued at $28,485,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,849 shares of company stock worth $16,281,727. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

