Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $12.83 on Monday. Cabaletta Bio has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $308.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 298,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $4,395,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabaletta Bio (CABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.