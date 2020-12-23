Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of CRSR opened at $40.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.