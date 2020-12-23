Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.09.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. Forterra has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $894,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.