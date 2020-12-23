Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 117.82% from the stock’s current price.

EQX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equinox Gold from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Equinox Gold from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36.

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.45 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Equinox Gold by 6.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,731,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,378,000 after buying an additional 1,700,129 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 35.7% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,881,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,765,000 after buying an additional 1,282,910 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth $28,050,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Equinox Gold by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Equinox Gold by 102.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 915,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after buying an additional 462,406 shares during the last quarter.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.