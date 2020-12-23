Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Up 6% on Insider Buying Activity

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 376,186 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 230,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Specifically, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,525.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $217,130.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,262 shares in the company, valued at $619,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $228.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Mistras Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

