Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$20.97 and last traded at C$20.95, with a volume of 22402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.74.

Specifically, Director Michael Cooper purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.55 per share, with a total value of C$143,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,621,395.

Get Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) alerts:

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32. The firm has a market cap of C$966.90 million and a P/E ratio of 1.98.

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$60.49 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO)’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

About Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.