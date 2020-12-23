GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $45.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. GrowGeneration traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 3115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

In other GrowGeneration news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $1,284,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,000,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,156,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after acquiring an additional 468,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 843.17 and a beta of 3.10.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

