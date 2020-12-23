Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Up 8.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) traded up 8.4% on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $31.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Veritone traded as high as $27.92 and last traded at $27.63. 1,181,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 922,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the third quarter worth $157,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 74.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter valued at $117,000. 24.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $840.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. The business had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

