Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $61.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Intellia Therapeutics traded as high as $63.48 and last traded at $62.89, with a volume of 45427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.41.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.95.

In other news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,712.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,600. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

